'RHOBH' Stars Dorit Kemsley & Garcelle Beauvais Are No Longer Speaking

Dorit Kemsley is no longer speaking to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate, Garcelle Beauvais.

After wrapping filming on the currently airing 11th season earlier this year, Beauvais appeared on E!'s The Daily Pop, where she offered an update on her relationship with Kemsley.

“I haven’t spoken to her. I’ll see her at the reunion,” Beauvais said.

As fans of the Bravo reality series may recall, Kemsley slammed Beauvais as the least authentic cast member during an appearance on Access Hollywood in May.