'RHOBH' Stars Dorit Kemsley & Garcelle Beauvais Are No Longer Speaking

Dorit Kemsley wears silver necklace with her hair back.
Shutterstock | 673594
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Dorit Kemsley is no longer speaking to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate, Garcelle Beauvais.

After wrapping filming on the currently airing 11th season earlier this year, Beauvais appeared on E!'s The Daily Pop, where she offered an update on her relationship with Kemsley.

“I haven’t spoken to her. I’ll see her at the reunion,” Beauvais said.

As fans of the Bravo reality series may recall, Kemsley slammed Beauvais as the least authentic cast member during an appearance on Access Hollywood in May.

Dorit Kemsley Felt Garcelle Beauvais Was 'Acting' Amid 'RHOBH'

Garcelle Beauvais wears a red jumpsuit and heels.
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre

During her interview with Access Hollywood, Kemsley was asked who she felt was "acting" on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Garcelle for me,” she replied. “Isn’t that usually the case [that the one claiming others are acting is doing it themselves]?"

As fans of the series may have heard, Beauvais had previously suggested that certain members of the show were acting for the cameras.

“If she thinks that, I think she has maybe an idea of the show that doesn’t exist,” Kemsley said.

Dorit Kemsley Felt Garcelle Beauvais Had The Wrong Idea Of 'RHOBH'

Dorit Kemsley wears a black and white dress with matching shoes.
Gettyimages | Jon Kopaloff

After suggesting that Beauvais didn't understand how their reality show worked, Kemsley expressed further concern by suggesting she isn't being her authentic self when the cameras are rolling.

“And I worry because this is about our real lives. You’ve gotta be yourself, and if you’re not, you’re going to get called out on it," Kemsley said.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Beauvais was brought to the show for its 10th season as the series' first Black cast member following the sudden exit of Lisa Vanderpump.

Garcelle Beauvais Admits She Could Act On 'RHOBH'

Garcelle Beauvais wears a flowing white gown in front of a Porsche.
Gettyimages | Phillip Faraone

In addition to confirming her estrangement from Kemsley during her interview with E!, Beauvais also said that while she does have the ability to act, as her loyal fans well know, she is not doing so on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I am an actress," Beauvais insisted on The Daily Pop. "I could do it but I'm not doing it."

Also during her interview with Access Hollywood in May, Kemsley teased a feud with another members of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

Dorit Kemsley Also Feuds With Another Member Of The 'RHOBH' Cast

Dorit Kemsley wears baggy black pants and a matching shirt.
Shutterstock | 673594

Although she didn't reveal who, Kemsley admitted to feuding with another one of her co-stars.

"There is someone that does poke at me quite a bit and I have something to say about it,” she teased. “I don’t like when people mistake my kindness for weakness. I open my heart up to anyone and everyone until they push me.”

To see more of Kemsley, Beauvais, and their cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

