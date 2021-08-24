Trending Stories
Do Hannah Palmer & Other Influencers Stand To Lose Money After OnlyFans' Explicit Content Ban?

OnlyFans logo is seen on a stack of dollar bills.
Shutterstock | 4445773
News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Starting in October, the content subscription service OnlyFans will ban creators from posting sexually explicit content.

The platform will still allow nude images, as long as they are not "extreme or offensive," as defined by the updated terms of service.

The move is all but certain to have a major impact on creators who post sexually explicit content and describe themselves as sex workers.

What about popular Instagram influencers, like Hannah Palmer? How much money do they stand to lose? Let's find out.

Hannah Palmer OnlyFans

Hannah Palmer joined OnlyFans earlier this year.

According to the web's largest OnlyFans database FansMetrics, she has uploaded 223 photos and 27 videos so far.

Hannah Palmer is estimated to have more than 4,000 subscribers, who can send tips to her ranging from $5 to $200. It remains unclear exactly how much money she makes from posting exclusive content to OnlyFans, but it's safe to assume the platform supplements her Instagram income nicely.

Hannah Palmer has more than two million followers on Instagram, where she often shares photos and posts sponsored content.

Will OnlyFans' Ban Affect Palmer?

OnlyFans' decision to ban sexually explicit content will probably not have a major impact on Palmer's overall income, given that she does not seem to post content that would violate the platform's new rules.

Still, it's safe to assume that thousands of users and creators will leave OnlyFans for other platforms, so the ban could indirectly affect Hannah Palmer's ability to generate revenue.

Hannah Palmer probably has nothing to worry about either way, because she has managed to build a massive following on Instagram and other social networking sites, including Twitter.

Sex Workers Feel Wronged

Sex workers feel wronged by OnlyFans' decision.

Several recently told Wired that they feel like the company used them to popularize their platform and then threw them under the bus.

"Just like any other field, you have to stay innovative to keep up with the changing times. Sex workers will find a way. We always do. When Tumblr and Instagram did us wrong, we relocated to Twitter and OnlyFans. We will find other places to mingle," said artist Trapcry, who has used OnlyFans as a "lifeline" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

OnlyFans Revenue

OnlyFans website under a magnifier.
Shutterstock | 229337081

More than 130 million people use OnlyFans, according to Bloomberg.

OnlyFans handled more than $2 billion sales in 2020 and is expected to handle more than $4 billion this year.

OnlyFans now believes that it needs to respond to pressure from credit card companies, evolve and move past relying on sexually explicit content.

"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," a company spokesperson explained for Bloomberg.

