Do Hannah Palmer & Other Influencers Stand To Lose Money After OnlyFans' Explicit Content Ban?

Starting in October, the content subscription service OnlyFans will ban creators from posting sexually explicit content.

The platform will still allow nude images, as long as they are not "extreme or offensive," as defined by the updated terms of service.

The move is all but certain to have a major impact on creators who post sexually explicit content and describe themselves as sex workers.

What about popular Instagram influencers, like Hannah Palmer? How much money do they stand to lose? Let's find out.