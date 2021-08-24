Trending Stories
Celebrities

Britney Spears Shows Off 'New' Minidress In Red Stilettos

Celebrities

Who Is The Richest 'Shahs Of Sunset' Cast Member?

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Bradley Beal & Davis Bertans For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders

Celebrities

Dorinda Medley Weighs In On Rumored 'RHONY' Hiatus

Celebrities

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Teases Scheana Shay Relationship Drama

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Bring Patrick Beverley Back to Lakers if Timberwolves Buy Out His Contract

NFL Rumors: Broncos Could Acquire Deshaun Watson For Three First-Round Picks In Proposed Trade

Deshaun Watson holding the ball
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato
Football
JB Baruelo

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the NFL players who are rumored to be available on the trading block. When he first demanded a trade in January, the Texans refused to grant his request, saying that they still considered him as part of their long-term future. However, things have started to change after 22 lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were filed against Watson.

With the controversy that he's currently involved in, the Texans are now open to moving the 25-year-old quarterback.

Deshaun Watson To Denver Broncos

Deshaun Watson waving to fans
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

In the past months, Watson has already been linked to several NFL teams that are in dire need of an upgrade at the starting quarterback position. One of the most intriguing landing spots for Watson is the Denver Broncos. In a recent article, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report created a list of trade ideas that every team could make before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

For the Texans, it's the hypothetical deal that would send Watson to the Broncos in exchange for three future first-round picks.

Broncos Desperately Need Upgrade At Starting QB Spot

Deshaun Watson kneeling on the ground
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Trading three future first-round picks for Watson would undeniably be a risky move for the Broncos. However, if Watson could win his case and avoid suspension, bringing him to Denver would make a lot of sense for the Broncos.

"The Broncos might not be willing to part ways with multiple first-rounders at this stage, but they seem to be the most quarterback-desperate team in the league," Gagnon wrote. "Their tune could change, though, as circumstances shift in Denver, Houston or both locations in the days, weeks, months to come."

Proposed Trade A No-Brainer For The Texans

Deshaun Watson surveying the field
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Meanwhile, the proposed deal with the Broncos should be a no-brainer for the Texans since it meets their asking price for Watson. In a video posted on Twitter in late July, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network revealed that the Texans want at least three future first-round picks in the deal involving the veteran quarterback. With the Texans currently in the middle of the rebuilding process, acquiring three first-round picks for a disgruntled player would be a nice move.

Also, it would allow them to get rid of a major distraction while giving more playing time to their young quarterbacks.

Deshaun Watson-To-Broncos Less Likely To Happen Before Start Of 2021 NFL Season

Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Most NFL fans would definitely be interested to see Watson joining a quarterback-needy team like the Broncos. However, the proposed deal is less likely to happen before the start of the 2021 NFL season. Aside from the fact that Watson's cases are still ongoing, Broncos CEO Joe Ellis said last month that they currently don't have any plan of trading for Watson.

“He's with the Texans. I can't comment on a player under contract with another team," Ellis said, as quoted by Sports Illustrated. "Vic and George have said we can win with the guys we have, and that's where we're going."

Latest Headlines

Do Hannah Palmer & Other Influencers Stand To Lose Money After OnlyFans' Explicit Content Ban?

August 24, 2021

Coronavirus Pandemic's Impact On Mental Health Alarms Experts

August 24, 2021

'RHOC' Alum Kelly Dodd And Husband Rick Leventhal Launch 'Unmasked' Podcast

August 24, 2021

Britney Spears Shows Off 'New' Minidress In Red Stilettos

August 24, 2021

Kristin Kreuk Stuns In Sweater Weather Selfie

August 24, 2021

Frank Catania Confirms Traci Lynn Johnson's Addition To 'RHONJ' Cast

August 24, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.