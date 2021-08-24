NFL Rumors: Broncos Could Acquire Deshaun Watson For Three First-Round Picks In Proposed Trade

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the NFL players who are rumored to be available on the trading block. When he first demanded a trade in January, the Texans refused to grant his request, saying that they still considered him as part of their long-term future. However, things have started to change after 22 lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were filed against Watson.

With the controversy that he's currently involved in, the Texans are now open to moving the 25-year-old quarterback.