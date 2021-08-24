Trending Stories
'RHOC' Alum Kelly Dodd And Husband Rick Leventhal Launch 'Unmasked' Podcast

Rick Leventhal holds Kelly Dodd around the shoulder as she smiles.
Gettyimages | Ben Gabbe
Famous Relationships
Lindsay Cronin

Kelly Dodd won't be featured on any further seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County after Bravo opted against renewing her contract for season 16 in June. However, that doesn't mean that her loyal fans and followers won't be hearing more from her. In fact, in addition to staying active on her social media accounts, Dodd will soon be featured in a new podcast with husband Rick Leventhal.

Nearly one year after she married the former FOX News correspondent, whose time with the network also expired in June, Dodd has confirmed the launch of Unmasked.

Kelly Dodd And Rick Leventhal's First Episode Will Air On September 1

Rick Leventhal kisses Kelly Dodd on the cheek.
Gettyimages | Bennett Raglin

In addition to sharing the news on Instagram with their many fans and followers, Dodd and Leventhal have released sneak peeks of what’s to come on the official Instagram account of their podcast.

As Showbiz Cheat Sheet revealed to readers on August 22, the first episode of Dodd and Leventhal's podcast is set to air on September 1.

“Oh, so we just finished shooting our first podcast right here in the studio and we cannot wait to share it with you,” Dodd teased in a video shared to her Instagram page.

Kelly Dodd And Rick Leventhal's Podcast Is Not Free

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal wear Halloween costumes.
Gettyimages | Astrid Stawiarz

"So many of you told us that we should do our own show. We obviously listened. I cannot believe that it’s happening after so many months of prepping and planning,” Leventhal said in response to his wife's proclamation.

While Dodd and Leventhal will be hosting their own show for listeners, it isn't free. Instead, those interested in hearing what the couple has to say will have to subscribe to the podcast and pay a monthly fee for access to the content they create.

Kelly Dodd And Rick Leventhal Don't Want To Worry About Being Canceled

Kelly Dodd wears a white minidress.
Shutterstock | 564025

Although some of Dodd and Leventhal's followers complained about having to pay for new episodes, Dodd explained that they wanted to be part of Patreon so that they could openly share their opinions without the fear of being canceled.

“We don’t have to censor our content and try to please advertisers,” she stated. “We can say and do pretty much anything and we won’t have the fear of being fired or canceled or censored.”

Following her announcement, Dodd was met with messages from her online audience.

Kelly Dodd's Fans Are Excited

Rick Leventhal holds Kelly Dodd as she smiles in snakeskin boots.
Gettyimages | Bennett Raglin

"I am so happy for both of you. I been following you since day one Kelly. You guys are the real deal,” a follower wrote.

"This should be very interesting! Looking forward to it,” another Instagram user said.

“I’m so excited! I knew it! Can’t wait to hear what you really think free from the chains that bind! But I think we already know!” another person shared.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return for season 16 later this year or early next year, sans Dodd.

