'RHOC' Alum Kelly Dodd And Husband Rick Leventhal Launch 'Unmasked' Podcast

Kelly Dodd won't be featured on any further seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County after Bravo opted against renewing her contract for season 16 in June. However, that doesn't mean that her loyal fans and followers won't be hearing more from her. In fact, in addition to staying active on her social media accounts, Dodd will soon be featured in a new podcast with husband Rick Leventhal.

Nearly one year after she married the former FOX News correspondent, whose time with the network also expired in June, Dodd has confirmed the launch of Unmasked.