Traci Lynn Johnson has been spotted hanging out with the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast for the past couple of months. However, it wasn't until Dolores Catania's ex-husband, Frank Catania, appeared on the Let’s Get Raw with Rori podcast that her role on the show was made official.

After getting to know Johnson and Barber throughout production on the upcoming episodes of the Bravo reality series' 12th season, Frank told listeners of the show that Johnson had joined the cast.