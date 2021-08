Lala Kent is speaking out about the drama that is to come on the upcoming ninth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Weeks after wrapping production with a finale party held at the engagement party of James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, Kent spoke to She Knows, confirming that when it comes to the other newly-engaged couple of the show, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, it wasn't exactly smooth sailing for the two of them during production on the new episodes of the Bravo show.