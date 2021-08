The mission of Shark Tank is to give a chance to the little guy. On each episode of the ABC series, individuals and teams are seen standing before a number of potential investors, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner, as they attempt to convince them to financially assist with the growth of their companies.

Although not everyone gets a deal, many do. And, the lucky few have gone on to run successful companies with the help of their "shark."