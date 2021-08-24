After HBO's '100 Foot Wave': The Rise Of Maya Gabeira

Maya Gabeira may have broken a number of records as a surfer but a 2013 incident at Praia do Norte, a beach in Portugal that is known for its massive waves, nearly took her life.

According to a report from CNN in April, the HBO star nearly drowned at the time and was left to undergo three spine surgeries and nearly five years of rehabilitation.

Although Gabeira set two records at the site of her near-death experience, the 2013 incident, which took place as she rode her biggest wave yet, left her with numerous injuries.