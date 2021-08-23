Bridget Fonda's Dating History: A Full Timeline of Her Famous Exes

Much is known about Bridget Fonda's career but what about the Golden Globe winner's private and romantic life?

The famous daughter of legendary actor Peter Fonda -- niece to Jane Fonda and granddaughter to Henry Fonda -- has been in 21 on-screen matchups over the years, yet her real-life relationships have been five times less numerous. According to Who's Dated Who, the It Could Happen to You star and The Godfather: Part III actress, 57, has only been involved with four men, all of them high-profile names in Hollywood.

See the timeline of her dating history below.