Michael Moore On Afghanistan Withdrawal: 'America Has Thankfully Lost Another War'

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore is relieved President Joe Biden has decided to follow through on his predecessor Donald Trump's agreement with the Taliban and withdraw American troops from Afghanistan.

All U.S. troops will exit the war-torn country by August 31, which is the final withdrawal date set by the Biden administration.

The fact that America's longest war is coming to an end should be celebrated, while critics and pro-war voices should be ignored, Moore argued in a new post on his official website.

