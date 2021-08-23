5 Tailgate Party Essentials from ABC's 'Shark Tank'

Tailgate party season is in full swing, so you might be wondering how to throw the perfect blowout. Fortunately, Shark Tank has seen it all and has everything you need for the perfect outdoor feast.

Get ready to shout "I should have thought of that!" about Tailgate N Go -- the ultimate tool for the perfect tailgate party! This ingenious invention, which was unveiled during Season 11, Episode 5 of the ABC hit series, is a portable outdoor kitchen and dry box that will cover all of your cooking needs.

It's got a folding workbench table complete with a burner stove and a collapsible sink. The set also comes with a Pitboss and Kuuma grill, a grease and splash guard, and a Blackstone griddle, and is equipped with a cutting board and a filet board. And let's not forget about the condiment and bottle shelving!

Here are four more tailgate party essentials, as seen on Shark Tank.