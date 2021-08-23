Trending Stories
Brazilian Surfer Maya Gabeira Shows Inner Strength In Swimsuit

Maya Gabeira close up
MayaGabeira/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira is refusing to crack "under pressure" and showing her inner strength while in a strappy red swimsuit. The 34-year-old Rio de Janeiro native, last year breaking a Guinness World Record for surfing the biggest wave at 73-1/2 ft, has been throwing out motivational - and promotional - content on her Instagram, where a recent post saw her shouting out luxury watch brand Tag Heuer.

Maya, followed by 600,000, was marking her time in "paradise" during a vacation, but not without a show of perseverance.

'Don't Crack Under Pressure'

Maya Gabeira stretching outdoors
MayaGabeira/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Gabeira, who didn't tag her location, had shared two ocean shots as she hung out in her favorite place - the water. The athlete, posing from her beachy setting while soaked and in a red bathing suit, stunned fans while bobbing on waters and using a green surfboard to prop herself up - a swipe to the right, meanwhile, showed the star taking a calm and pensive moment at the water's edge while looking downards and highlighting her Tag Heuer wrist-piece.

Scroll For The Photos

Taking to her caption, Maya told fans: "Time to leave. I enjoyed every second in paraside. #beyondtheedge and #dontcrackunderpressure were added as hashtags, with the post garnering over 11,000 likes. Tag Heuer has also been famously fronted by 24-year-old supermodel Bella Hadid.

Maya knows a thing or two about facing adversity. In 2013, she was knocked unconscious, also breaking her ankle, after nearly drowning at Praia de Norte, this as she came off the biggest wave she'd surfed at the time. See details of it after the photos.

Bouncing Back After Massive Accident

Maya Gabeira in the water
MayaGabeira/Instagram

Recalling the experience that required CPR and resulted in multiple surgeries, Maya told CNN: "It felt super, super, super fast. It had a particularly loud, loud noise when it broke behind me, the loudest I've had a wave break close to me, for sure.

"I think the noise is what will always stick to me from that ride," she added.

"I had a lot of doctors telling me to stop because of the difficulties they had dealing with my spine and the uncertainty that continuing the sport at a high level would have on my future health," Gabeira continued.

Changing Her Priorities

The accident appears to have left Maya stronger than ever, particularly in terms of how she views her sport.

"It humbled me a lot," she said. "It showed me how much I didn't have everything under control and organized, and how much more I had to improve." Maya added that it "really detached me from achievements," saying that it was "funny," because following it all, she landed herself two world records. Two years after the accident, Maya moved close to where it happened, settling in the fishing village of Nazaré, to continue perfecting her art.

