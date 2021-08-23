Trending Stories
Who Is The Richest 'Shahs Of Sunset' Cast Member?

The 'Shahs of Sunset' cast stands together on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

The Shahs of Sunset cast is known for their over-the-top, luxurious lives. But which of the Bravo reality show's stars has the most money?

Amid the season nine reunion, fans are learning who has the highest net worth, via a report shared by In Touch Weekly weeks ago.

Following the exits of cast members, including Lilly Ghalichi, Asa Soltan Rahmati, Sammy Younai, Asifa Mirza, and Shervin Roohparvar, the magazine outlined the finances of Reza Farahan, Nema Vand, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Destiney Rose, Mike Shouhed, and Mercedes "MJ" Javid.

Nema Vand Is Worth A Respectable $500,000

Nema Vand smiles in a black jacket.
Gettyimages | Araya Doheny

Citing Celebrity Net Worth for much of their information, In Touch Weekly revealed that Vand, one of the newest additions to the Shahs of Sunset cast, was the least wealthy of the show with $500,000.

According to the report, Vand was a talent-executive-turned-digital-media-director who is currently serving as the president of Extras on Avail, a company that offers extras and other actors to film productions.

As for who's next in line in the countdown to the richest cast member, that honor goes to Destiney Rose.

Destiney Rose Is Worth $1.4 Million

The 'Shhs of Sunset' cast attends a Christmas party.
Shutterstock | 2914948

Rose, who has been appearing on Shahs of Sunset since the show's sixth season and has also been featured on The People's Couch, is worth an estimated $1.4 million.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, Rose and Farahan are childhood friends. So, when it comes to the many events of the show, she often is enlisted to help.

As some may know, Rose has long been in the party-planning world in Los Angeles. And currently, she is the owner of her very own event-planning company, Liquid Sweets.

Reza Farahan Has A Net Worth Of $7 Million

Mercedes 'MJ' Javid wears black with her hair down.
Gettyimages | Dia Dipasupil

As for the rest of the cast, numbers four, three, and two go to Shouhed, Javid, and Farahan, respectively.

As the outlet explained, all three of the Shahs of Sunset cast members have worked in the real estate business with Keller Williams Realty. And, when it comes to Farahan, he also owns his won haircare line, Reza Be Obsessed.

Shouhed, who also is in the shoe business and has a partnership with a moving company, is worth $3 million while Javid is worth $5 million and Farahan is worth $7 million.

Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Is Worth $12 Million

Reza Farahan wears a black T-shirt alongside Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi in a pair of jeans and a graphic T-shirt.
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer

At the top of the cast is Gharachedaghi, who is said to be worth an impressive $12 million after launching her company, Wusah, which sells cannabis wellness products.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gharachedaghi was finically dependent on her parents when Shahs of Sunset began airing years ago. But now, with almost 850,000 followers on Instagram, she's the richest cast member.

To see more of the Shahs of Sunset cast, don't miss part two of the two-part season nine reunion, which will air this Sunday night, August 29, at 9/8c on Bravo.

