George Conway Twitter Lights Up After He Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal

President Joe Biden's decision is final: The United States will withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by August 31, after spending 20 years trying to build a functional government in the country.

Members of the press and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have pointed to the hectic evacuation process as evidence that Biden is bungling the withdrawal in an unprecedented way.

According to lawyer George Conway, the husband of former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway, the fall of the Afghan government was inevitable and Biden is not to blame.