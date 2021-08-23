Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Bradley Beal & Davis Bertans For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo To Sixers A 'Possibility,' Per 'Sports Illustrated'

Basketball

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Could Bring Patrick Beverley Back To LA If Timberwolves Buy Out His Contract

Celebrities

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Highlights Size Issue In Bikini

Celebrities

Brazilian Surfer Maya Gabeira Shows Inner Strength In Swimsuit

US Politics

Watch: Donald Trump Booed At Own Rally After Telling Supporters To Get Vaccinated

George Conway Twitter Lights Up After He Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal

Lawyer George Conway looks on.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

President Joe Biden's decision is final: The United States will withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by August 31, after spending 20 years trying to build a functional government in the country.

Members of the press and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have pointed to the hectic evacuation process as evidence that Biden is bungling the withdrawal in an unprecedented way.

According to lawyer George Conway, the husband of former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway, the fall of the Afghan government was inevitable and Biden is not to blame.

George Conway Twitter

George Conway took to Twitter over the weekend to defend Biden.

Responding to a video meant to show that thousands are struggling to leave Afghanistan despite being on evacuees lists, Conway argued that there was nothing Biden and the U.S. government could have done to ensure a smooth evacuation of American allies from the war-torn country, which is now being controlled by the Taliban.

"If only we had started evacuations earlier … we would have had this earlier," he wrote in tweet, which received thousands of likes and shares.

Conway's Twitter Thread

In the second tweet of his mini Twitter thread, Conway addressed the suggestion that the fall of Afghanistan's capital Kabul is worse than the fall of Saigon during the Vietnam wore.

Responding to CNN host Jake Tapper -- who has repeatedly slammed Biden for withdrawing the troops -- Conway tweeted the following.

"And about the claims that Kabul today is worse than the fall of Saigon: That may be so, but you do have to wonder how 1975 would have looked with 24/7 instantaneous hi-def satellite news coverage, ubiquitous smart phone cameras, and social media."

Conway Tweets In Defense Of Biden

In the third and final post of his Twitter thread, Conway conceded that withdrawal perhaps could have been handled more competently, but stressed that it would have looked ugly to the American public no matter what.

"None of this is to say that what happened here was great, or couldn't have been ameliorated to some extent in hindsight or with foresight," the lawyer tweeted.

"But many people are overlooking how much chaos necessarily results from the collapse of a country at the end of a war," he added.

Biden Is Under Pressure

President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference.
Gettyimages | Anna Moneymaker

Biden has faced intense pressure to reverse his decision and stop the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

At a press conference on Friday, multiple reporters grilled the president, asking whether his decision will have a global impact and demanding an explanation as to why U.S. intelligence services failed to predict the rapid fall of the Afghan government.

Polling suggests that Biden's approval rating took a minor hit after he decided to withdraw the troops, but it remains unclear if the move will have a significant impact on his chances of winning reelection in 2024.

Latest Headlines

Dorinda Medley Weighs In On Rumored 'RHONY' Hiatus

August 23, 2021

Amanda Peet Not Happy With 'Saggy' Boobs

August 23, 2021

Watch: Donald Trump Booed At Own Rally After Telling Supporters To Get Vaccinated

August 23, 2021

Over-The-Top 'Shark Tank' Products For Pawsitively Pampered Pets

August 23, 2021

Michael Moore On Afghanistan Withdrawal: 'America Has Thankfully Lost Another War'

August 23, 2021

Zach Ertz's Workout Is A Tour De Force Focused On 'Doing Everything'

August 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.