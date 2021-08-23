Watch: Donald Trump Booed At Own Rally After Telling Supporters To Get Vaccinated

Former President Donald Trump over the weekend held a rally in the state of Alabama.

In a typically fiery speech, the former president relied mostly on his usual talking points; blasted his successor Joe Biden, attacked Democrats and discussed his administration's greatest accomplishments.

Trump also talked about the coronavirus pandemic, bragging about the fact that effective vaccines were developed and released during his time in office.

That did not go well, according to a viral video clip from the rally, which shows that Trump was booed by his own crowd.