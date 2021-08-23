Trending Stories
Watch: Donald Trump Booed At Own Rally After Telling Supporters To Get Vaccinated

Former President Donald Trump holds a rally.
Gettyimages | Tom Pennington
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Former President Donald Trump over the weekend held a rally in the state of Alabama.

In a typically fiery speech, the former president relied mostly on his usual talking points; blasted his successor Joe Biden, attacked Democrats and discussed his administration's greatest accomplishments.

Trump also talked about the coronavirus pandemic, bragging about the fact that effective vaccines were developed and released during his time in office.

That did not go well, according to a viral video clip from the rally, which shows that Trump was booed by his own crowd.

As a video on The Hill's official YouTube channel shows, Trump began his remarks by noting that COVID-19 vaccines were released in record time thanks to his administration's efforts.

"And you know what? I believe totally in your freedoms. I do. You’ve got to do what you have to do," the former president noted.

"But, I recommend: take the vaccines. I did it. It’s good. Take the vaccines."

Some in the crowd were not happy and started booing as soon as Trump recommended his supporters get vaccinated.

As soon as the crowd began booing, Trump said, "no, that’s okay. That’s all right."

"You got your freedoms," he stressed.

Trump then apparently tried to lighten the mood with a joke.

"But I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know. Okay? I’ll call up Alabama, I’ll say, 'hey, you know what?' But it is working," the former president told the crowd.

"But you do have your freedoms you have to keep. You have to maintain that," he added.

Alabama Is Struggling With COVID-19

Alabama has struggled to contain COVID-19.

The new and highly-infectious Delta variant of the virus has spread rapidly across Alabama, which remains one of the least vaccinated states in the nation.

According to Forbes, just 36 percent of residents are fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Forty-seven percent have had at least one shot of the vaccine.

Alabama's hospital system, meanwhile, is completely overwhelmed and children across the state are getting infected and sick with COVID-19.

Between August 1 and August 12, there were more than 6,000 confirmed coronavirus cases among children between 5 and 17.

Vaccine Hesitancy

Medical professional prepares a vaccine.
Gettyimages | Michael Ciaglo

Vaccine hesitancy is proving to be a major roadblock in tackling coronavirus, with millions of Americans refusing to get their shots even though vaccines are free and widely available across the country.

Policymakers and public health experts' attempts to persuade the vaccine hesitant have been largely ineffective, and it remains unclear what can be done to change their minds.

Surprisingly, research from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh suggests that vaccine hesitancy is strongest with highly-educated people, those who hold Ph.Ds.

