Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo To Sixers A 'Possibility,' Per 'Sports Illustrated'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Bradley Beal & Davis Bertans For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders

Basketball

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Could Bring Patrick Beverley Back To LA If Timberwolves Buy Out His Contract

Celebrities

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Highlights Size Issue In Bikini

Celebrities

Kathy Hilton Reveals She Was 'Crying' Over Erika Jayne At 'RHOBH' Dinner Party

Celebrities

Sutton Stracke Confirms She's Moving Out Of Kyle Richards Home, Talks 'RHOBH' Cast's Manners

Zach Ertz's Workout Is A Tour De Force Focused On 'Doing Everything'

Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff
Health & Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

Much like his performance on the field, Zach Ertz's workout routine is a veritable tour de force. The Philadelphia Eagles’ tight end trains rigorously to maintain his Super Bowl-champ physique -- and, unlike other celebrities whose fitness regimen is centered on one specific thing, he's focused on "doing everything."

“Being a tight end, you have to be able to do everything,” Ertz told Men's Health. “You have to be able to run routes, you have to be able to block, pass-protect, and run with the ball after a catch. So, that’s how I attack my workouts — focusing on doing everything.”

Check out the NFL star's workout routine below!

Zach Ertz's Fitness Advice

Zach Ertz and wife Julie Ertz take a selfie at a soccer match.
Zach Ertz | Instagram

Ertz knows a thing or two about getting and staying in shape. The 30-year-old professional athlete, who is married to soccer star Julie Ertz, 29 (pictured above), has turned his body into a vocation and has sage advice to share on the topic.

Speaking to Men's Health, he emphasized the importance of taking care of your body no matter what line of work you're in, pleading with readers to carve out at least a little bit of time for exercise.

“If you’re going to an office and sitting there 12 hours a day, you’re not doing the body any good,” Ertz said.

Keep going for Ertz's workout routine!

Zach Ertz Recommends At Least 15-25 Minutes Of Daily Exercise

Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the 2019 game against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field.
Gettyimages | Corey Perrine

While his job forces Ertz to be in the best shape he can possibly be, not everyone can say the same. Therefore, the Eagles’ Pro Bowl tight end makes the case for working around a busy schedule to fit in at least a short daily workout.

“Even if it’s for 15 or 25 minutes on your own at home in between putting the kids to sleep and going to bed, you have to take care of your body regardless of what your profession is.”

The athlete believes in leading by example and, as such, he practices the same discipline he teaches. He has devised a comprehensive workout routine for himself in order to make sure all muscle groups are engaged and trained properly.

Check out his "explosive" workout below!

Work Out Like Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz takes a selfie while out for a run.
Zach Ertz | Instagram

The NFL star relies on several barbell exercises to help his body generate the force it needs to physically dominate his opponents on the field. His workout routine includes split squats, bench presses, and back squats -- all of them using barbells.

“When you’re blocking someone or when you’re running, it’s all about putting force into the ground and that’s the epitome of the back squat," Ertz explained. "You have to put your body under stress when you’re training so that you’re able to replicate that as you’re playing.”

According to Ertz, the trick is to do low-rep, high weight exercises that are focused on correct movement and stance rather than on setting a record on the bench press.

“Make sure you’re doing everything safe and controlled and focusing on the entire movement — not just how much weight you can put on the bar.”

More Fitness Secrets From Zach Ertz

Giphy | NBA

Also in the category of barbell exercises, Ertz swears by power cleans -- the athlete has been using them to stay in shape for over 15 years, ever since he was a teenager.

In his interview with Men's Health, he dubbed power cleans "the foundation of explosive movement," explaining the exercise helps you "absorb that force that you’re producing."

“You’re creating the force and then absorbing it as well.”

Aside from building strength to handle the wear and tear of an NFL season, Ertz also pays great attention to stabilizing his hips -- something which he says "is pretty much the center of playing football."

Building Hip & Core Strength

Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the football after a reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the 2020 NFL game at State Farm Stadium.
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen

The tight end makes sure his hips are strong and flexible by doing double-leg and single-leg glute bridges for 1 minute and 30 seconds each, respectively. This helps prevent "added stress on the hamstrings, hip flexors, or groin," Ertz explains.

Core strength is another important element of Ertz's workout, which he attains by doing planks for a staggering 2 minutes.

“Just making sure the core stays strong and endures the entire season,” said the Orange, California native. “If it only endures for a week, it’s not going to do you much good. Those extended-period planks are crucial to maintaining that good core.”

Latest Headlines

Over-The-Top 'Shark Tank' Products For Pawsitively Pampered Pets

August 23, 2021

Michael Moore On Afghanistan Withdrawal: 'America Has Thankfully Lost Another War'

August 23, 2021

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Bradley Beal & Davis Bertans For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders

August 23, 2021

Kathy Hilton Impresses With Beachy Celebration Amid 'Spotlight'

August 23, 2021

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Could Bring Patrick Beverley Back To LA If Timberwolves Buy Out His Contract

August 23, 2021

NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo To Sixers A 'Possibility,' Per 'Sports Illustrated'

August 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.