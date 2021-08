Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is currently one of the hottest commodities on the rumor mill. Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers, but most people believe that his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable. The Sixers aren't dealing Simmons just for the sake of getting out him of Philadelphia.

If they trade him, it would only be in a blockbuster deal that would enable them to acquire another superstar that could complement All-Star center Joel Embiid.