NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Bring Patrick Beverley Back to Lakers if Timberwolves Buy Out His Contract

Patrick Beverley flexing his muscles after beating the Lakers
Gettyimages | Jayne Kamin-Oncea
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After four years, Patrick Beverley's Los Angeles journey has come to an end this summer. Last week, the Los Angeles Clippers decided to include Beverley in the trade package that they sent to the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe. The Grizzlies then sent Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez.

Beverley is yet to show a strong indication that he's not happy with the Timberwolves, but rumors are circulating that he could soon return to Los Angeles.

Patrick Beverley To LA Lakers

Patrick Beverley passing the ball
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

With the presence of D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, and other young guards in their backcourt, there are growing speculations that the Timberwolves may consider unloading Beverley before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. If the Timberwolves decide to buy out his contract, Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports Network revealed on Twitter that LeBron James would help Beverley return to Los Angeles.

"LeBron James would welcome Pat Beverley if he secured a buyout with Timberwolves I’m hearing," Robinson wrote. "IF is the key word. Defense would be at a premium for Lakers."

Patrick Beverley Boosts Lakers' Defense

Patrick Beverley running the Clippers' offense
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

Pursuing Beverley once he's bought out by the Timberwolves would make a lot of sense for the Lakers, especially after they lost Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this summer. Beverley would immediately fill the hole left by Caruso and KCP in their backcourt and boost the Lakers' defensive efficiency that ranked No. 1 in the league, allowing 104.8 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

Beverley would be more valuable for the Lakers when they face Western Conference contenders with All-Star caliber guards like the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and the Utah Jazz.

Is Patrick Beverley Open To Teaming Up With LeBron James?

Patrick Beverley guarding LeBron James
Gettyimages | Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Despite their unpleasant history, it's hard to see Beverley passing on the opportunity to team up with James on the Lakers. The Timberwolves may have a promising core of Russell, Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns, but they aren't considered a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference.

Signing a one-year, veteran-minimum deal with the Lakers would give Beverley a realistic chance to reach the NBA Finals and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season. With the years he spent with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the Clippers, Beverley wouldn't have a hard time building chemistry with James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles.

Patrick Beverley May Start The Season With Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley screaming after the Clippers win
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

Most NBA fans would definitely be intrigued to see Beverley wear the Purple and Gold in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, the Beverley-to-Lakers rumors may not happen anytime soon. As of now, Beverley seems to love the trade that sent him to the Timberwolves.

"So happy about the trade," Beverley wrote on Twitter. "New start in Minnesota. Some young thirsty guys wanting to Win. #GloryToGod"

The arrival of Beverley may not make the Timberwolves an instant title contender in the Western Conference, but it could strengthen their chances of reaching the playoffs next season.

