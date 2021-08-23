NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Bring Patrick Beverley Back to Lakers if Timberwolves Buy Out His Contract

After four years, Patrick Beverley's Los Angeles journey has come to an end this summer. Last week, the Los Angeles Clippers decided to include Beverley in the trade package that they sent to the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe. The Grizzlies then sent Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez.

Beverley is yet to show a strong indication that he's not happy with the Timberwolves, but rumors are circulating that he could soon return to Los Angeles.