NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo To Sixers A 'Possibility,' Per 'Sports Illustrated'

After the Los Angeles Clippers failed to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy last season, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo found himself being traded again in the 2021 offseason. Last week, the Clippers agreed to send Rondo, Patrick Beverley, and Daniel Oturu to the Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe.

After the Grizzlies rerouted Patrick Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves, rumors are circulating that they are also planning to get rid of Rondo. However, unlike Beverley, the Grizzlies are more likely to buy out Rondo's contract.