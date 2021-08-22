Donald Trump Allowed 'Racist Hysteria' To Block Efforts From Helping Afghan Allies: Insider

Donald Trump allowed the "racist hysteria" of a former top adviser prevent his administration from helping Afghan allies who are now in danger as the Taliban takes control of the country, a former White House official claims.

Trump's action toward the Taliban, including a controversial prisoner release and peace negotiations that critics say legitimized the once-ousted militant group, have come into focus as they storm back into power. President Joe Biden has followed through with plans set by Trump to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, with both men now falling under criticism.