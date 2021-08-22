Trending Stories
Football

NFL Rumors: LA Rams Could Trade Taylor Rapp To Eagles For Andre Dillard, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum Unhappy With Lakers' Signing Of Kendrick Nunn, Calls It A 'Manipulation'

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Jet-Lagged In Undies On A Rainy Day

Celebrities

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Highlights Size Issue In Bikini

World

Donald Trump Allowed 'Racist Hysteria' To Block Efforts From Helping Afghan Allies: Insider

News

Phil Valentine, Conservative Radio Host Who Mocked Vaccines, Dies Of COVID-19

Donald Trump Allowed 'Racist Hysteria' To Block Efforts From Helping Afghan Allies: Insider

Donald Trump appears at an event.
Gettyimages | Brandon Bell
World
Nathan Francis

Donald Trump allowed the "racist hysteria" of a former top adviser prevent his administration from helping Afghan allies who are now in danger as the Taliban takes control of the country, a former White House official claims.

Trump's action toward the Taliban, including a controversial prisoner release and peace negotiations that critics say legitimized the once-ousted militant group, have come into focus as they storm back into power. President Joe Biden has followed through with plans set by Trump to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, with both men now falling under criticism.

Racism Played Role, W.H. Official Says

Donald Trump speaks at a North Carolina GOP convention.
Gettyimages | Melissa Sue Gerrits

Olivia Troye, who served as homeland security and counterterrorism adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, blasted the former administration on Twitter this week. She claimed that a visa program which could have helped Afghan allies escape the country was not utilized due to fears that others in the administration were raising over immigration.

"There were cabinet mtgs about this during the Trump Admin where Stephen Miller would peddle his racist hysteria about Iraq & Afghanistan. He & his enablers across gov't would undermine anyone who worked on solving the SIV issue by devastating the system at DHS & State," Troye tweeted.

Evacuation Efforts in Afghanistan

People in Afghanistan.
Gettyimages | Paula Bronstein

With Trump reportedly failing to utilize the program that could have protected some of America's allies, there is now a rushed and intensive effort to help evacuate some of them. American troops that remain in Afghanistan have been helping secure safe passage out of the country for many who served as interpreters or worked with the U.S. military in other ways. There are fears that the Taliban will target these people in retribution, though Taliban leaders have pledged that they would remain safe.

Miller Played Controversial Role

Stephen Miller speaks to reporters.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

This is not the first time that Miller has come in the crosshairs of critics. He played a controversial role during Trump's term, one of a small number of administration officials to survive all four years without resigning or being fired. Miller reportedly led a number of the more controversial efforts regarding immigration and refugees, including the policy to take migrant children from their parents after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and place them in detention centers. The policy was later scrapped amid international outrage.

Trump Criticized For Approach To Taliban

Members of the Taliban in Afghanistan.
Gettyimages | Majid Saeedi

Trump has also been criticized for his approach to the Taliban while in office, including his request to release prisoners that included the now-leader of Afghanistan. He drew more fire this week for apparent praise of the Taliban as strong and determined fighters.

“The Taliban, good fighters, I will tell you, good fighters. You have to give them credit for that. They’ve been fighting for a thousand years. What they do is they fight,” Trump told Sean Hannity during an appearance on Fox News, via Vanity Fair. “The Taliban has circled the airport, and who knows if they’re going to treat us right? All of a sudden, they’ll say—well, frankly, if they were smart, they’d really—and they are smart. They are smart. They should let the Americans out."

Latest Headlines

Phil Valentine, Conservative Radio Host Who Mocked Vaccines, Dies Of COVID-19

August 22, 2021

NFL Rumors: LA Rams Could Trade Taylor Rapp To Eagles For Andre Dillard, Per 'Bleacher Report'

August 21, 2021

Cowboys Legend Tony Romo Shares His Insight On Jets QB Zach Wilson

August 21, 2021

NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum Unhappy With Lakers' Signing Of Kendrick Nunn, Calls It A 'Manipulation'

August 21, 2021

NBA Rumors: Two Title Contenders 'Interested' In Signing Paul Millsap In Free Agency

August 21, 2021

Joe Biden To Face Impeachment Articles Over Afghanistan Withdrawal

August 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.