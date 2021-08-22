Phil Valentine, Conservative Radio Host Who Mocked Vaccines, Dies Of COVID-19

Phil Valentine, a conservative radio host who had downplayed the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and mocked vaccines, has died after contracting the virus.

The Tennessee radio personality had been battling an infection that forced him off the air in July, WTVF reported. His death has now drawn national attention amid a wider debate about stagnating vaccination numbers and hesitancy among many groups to get vaccinated. It also comes amid a surge in cases connected to the Delta variant of COVID-19, which has many public health experts worried.