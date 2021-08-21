NFL Rumors: LA Rams Could Trade Taylor Rapp To Eagles For Andre Dillard, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Weeks before the 2021 NFL season officially begins, rumors have started to swirl around young offensive tackle Andre Dillard and his future with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles selected Dillard as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft with the hope that he could be one of the young players who would lead the team back to title contention.

However, plenty of things have changed since Dillard's rookie season. With the emergence of Jordan Mailata, most people believe that Dillard becomes expendable in Philadephia.