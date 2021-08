Dallas Cowboys legend Tony Romo may have decided to retire as an NFL player in 2017, but he hasn't completely disconnected himself from the world of football. After ending his career as an NFL player, Romo started a new gig as a football analyst. Like when he was still playing in the NFL, Romo is also impressive in his current job.

Since becoming an NFL analyst, Romo has done plenty of interesting things, including live game analysis and sharing his insights on young NFL players.