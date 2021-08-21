NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum Unhappy With Lakers' Signing Of Kendrick Nunn, Calls It A 'Manipulation'

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most active teams in the 2021 offseason. After successfully acquiring Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards, the Lakers filled their roster with the signings of Kendrick Nunn, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington, and Trevor Ariza.
With their recent additions, it's no longer surprising that the Lakers are once again considered as one of the heavy favorites to fully dominate the Western Conference and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.