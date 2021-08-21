NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum Unhappy With Lakers' Signing Of Kendrick Nunn, Calls It A 'Manipulation'

In a recent interview with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on The Woj Pod, Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum talked about several interesting topics, including the moves the Lakers made this summer. McCollum doesn't have any problem with the Lakers' decision to upgrade their roster, but he doesn't seem happy with their signing of Nunn.

“The Kendrick Nunn situation,” McCollum said, as quoted by Brad Sullivan of Heat Nation. “He was gonna be a free agent. They basically waited until the money dried up, right? You correct me if I’m wrong. Have you (Wojnarowski) seen this happening in the league and not being discussed at all? Where they talk about players forcing their way out, player movement. But then what about the manipulation that goes into some of these situations where teams are waiting for the market to dry up before they release a player’s rights.”