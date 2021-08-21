Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Two Title Contenders 'Interested' In Signing Paul Millsap In Free Agency

Paul Millsap during a game
Gettyimages | Matthew Stockman
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Former Denver Nuggets power forward Paul Millsap is one of the veteran players who are still available on the free agency market. With his age, injury history, and deteriorating performance, it is easy to understand why several teams are having second thoughts about adding Millsap to their roster.

However, most people are still expecting Millsap to find a new home before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. If he could prove that he's 100 percent healthy, aspiring contenders that are in dire need of a frontcourt depth should strongly consider giving him a roster spot.

Warriors & Nets Interested In Signing Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap taking a free throw
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

Citing an unnamed source, Mike Singer of the Denver Post revealed on Twitter that the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets are "interested" in signing Millsap in the 2021 free agency.

"Veteran Paul Millsap is still out there in free agency," Singer wrote. "Have heard both Golden State and Brooklyn are interested, per source."

Singer didn't give further details regarding what type of contract the Warriors and the Nets are planning to offer Millsap. But with both teams currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, they may only sign Millsap to a one-year, veteran-minimum deal this summer.

Warriors & Nets Would Be Ideal Landing Spots For Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap clapping his hands after receiving a favorable call
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

Even they couldn't give him a huge payday in the 2021 free agency, it wouldn't be surprising if Millsap decides to join the Warriors or the Nets this summer. At this point in his career, Millsap would surely love to play for a team that could give him a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Millsap may already be 36, but he still has some gas left in his tank. Last season, he averaged 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Paul Millsap Could Serve As Warriors' Small-Ball Center

Paul Millsap lays up the ball
Gettyimages | Pool

Millsap would boost the Warriors' frontcourt depth. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is expected to utilize Millsap as a primary backup for Draymond Green and James Wiseman during the regular season. However, when the real battle begins in the playoffs, there's a possibility for him to get a bigger role.

In the postseason where games matter the most, Kerr may think it would be best for him to rely on a battle-tested veteran than a young big man who's just in his sophomore year. With his ability to space the floor, Millsap would be the ideal small-ball center for the Warriors.

Paul Millsap Gives Nets Solid Option In Their Second Unit

Meanwhile, the Nets already have a stacked starting lineup featuring Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, and Blake Griffin, but they could use some improvement in their second unit. Liam Clark of Fansided's Nugg Love believes that adding Millsap would give the Nets another "solid option" off the bench.

"Millsap can provide veteran leadership and can shoot the ball well, providing Brooklyn with another solid option off the bench to join their other veteran players," Clark wrote. "Offering a rebounding presence and another offensive threat will help the Nets continue their strong form as they push towards a championship."

