NBA Rumors: Two Title Contenders 'Interested' In Signing Paul Millsap In Free Agency

Former Denver Nuggets power forward Paul Millsap is one of the veteran players who are still available on the free agency market. With his age, injury history, and deteriorating performance, it is easy to understand why several teams are having second thoughts about adding Millsap to their roster.

However, most people are still expecting Millsap to find a new home before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. If he could prove that he's 100 percent healthy, aspiring contenders that are in dire need of a frontcourt depth should strongly consider giving him a roster spot.