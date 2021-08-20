Joe Biden To Face Impeachment Articles Over Afghanistan Withdrawal

President Joe Biden remains committed to withdrawing all American troops from Afghanistan by August 31.

Biden has repeatedly defended the move, saying that the time has come to finally end America's longest war and move on.

Many in D.C. are not happy with the decision. In fact, both Democrats and Republicans have criticized Biden, some for withdrawing at all, and others for allegedly exiting the war-torn country without a proper plan.

Now, the commander-in-chief is set to face impeachment articles for withdrawing the troops.