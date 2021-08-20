Watch: Reporters Grill Joe Biden At Afghanistan Press Conference

President Joe Biden held on Friday a press conference on Afghanistan.

Pushing back against criticism from Democratic and Republican lawmakers, Biden reiterated that he is fully committed to withdrawing all American troops from the war-torn country by August 31.

The commander-in-chief held two similar briefings earlier this week, but both times he read from the teleprompter and walked off stage, refusing to take questions from members of the press.

On Friday, he took a number of questions from eager reporters. Read more below.