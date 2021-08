Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been "feuding" on social media since 2017 and show no signs of slowing down. In fact, during a recent interview, Jackman suggested that others should follow in his lead by poking fun at his fellow actor.

While speaking to Fox News, Jackman, 52, said that he loves going back and forth with Reynolds, 44, on the internet and spotlight one of his latest disses.

As some may have seen, Jackman recently pointed out that Reynolds was left out of an industry event.