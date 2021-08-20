Salma Hayek Initially Told Marvel To 'Forget It' When Approached For 'Eternals' Role

After landing the role of Ajak, officially, Hayek celebrated on Instagram.

"It used to be the father of all eternals, but girls, this is OUR time!” she wrote. "When it happens to you it’s important that you pass it on and say, ‘Yes, it’s happening. It’s really, really happening.' My husband is very feminist, and he does a lot of studies on this. I remember a long time ago that he told me that women have a harder time asking for a promotion or for a raise. They really try to justify it. Men normally ask for it prematurely. It has to do with self-esteem and with systematic and constant sexism. It takes women a lot of courage to ask. They’re afraid they’re going to get fired. So if it’s going well for you, if you see the change, it’s good to say that it is happening for us.”

"When people see me, and not just girls, minorities or even short people — anybody — I want them to think even if things don’t look like they can happen, anything can happen. But I don’t want it to be based on you have to suffer a lot and then eventually it’s going to happen. I want it to be based on why not?” she added.

Eternals is set to open in theaters on November 5.