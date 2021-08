"Did the cops come to your place of business? Were you feeling like you were going to get arrested?" Bryant wondered?

"Oh girl, I knew I was holding and I was pinned against the wall. I thought they were coming for me. I was terrified," Gay replied.

Then, after Williams asked Gay if she had "stayed quiet" about Shah's arrest since the events unfolded, Gay confirmed she's asked her cast mate plenty of questions.

"No, I talked to her about every single detail," Gay shared. "I have one job and my job is not to defend her, it's not to judge her, it's not to prosecute her, it's not to make her feel bad about what she's done. It's to be her friend."