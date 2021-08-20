NFL Rumors: Chicago Bears Could Trade Nick Foles For Andre Dillard, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. The Eagles have high expectations from Dillard when they selected him as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but things have changed after he missed the 2020 NFL season with an injury. With the emergence of Jordan Mailata, Dillard suddenly becomes the odd man out in the City of Brotherly Love.

As of now, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer revealed that the Eagles have already started listening to offers for Dillard on the trade market.