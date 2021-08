Cary Deuber attempted to save The Real Housewives of Dallas prior to the season five reunion.

While appearing on RealiTea With Derek Z earlier this week, Deuber, who was featured in a full-time position on the Bravo reality series for its first three seasons, revealed she reached out to the show's newest cast member, Dr. Tiffany Moon, before the special was taped in hopes of helping the cast get out of the racial drama they had been facing throughout the season.