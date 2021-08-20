Trending Stories
Kathy Hilton Reveals She Was 'Crying' Over Erika Jayne At 'RHOBH' Dinner Party

Kathy Hilton wears a pearl necklace and black dress.
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Kathy Hilton appeared to keep it together, for the most part, during the dramatic dinner party amongst the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast at her sister Kyle Richards' home on Wednesday night's new episode of the show. However, according to Hilton herself, she actually suffered an emotional outburst during the tense meeting between the women.

After hearing about the many victims of Erika Jayne's estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, and the millions they are owed, Hilton appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show, where she opened up about her breakdown.

Kathy Hilton Excused Herself During Kyle Richards' Holiday Dinner

Erika Jayne wears a black pantsuit with pink heels.
Shutterstock | 564025

"I literally started to cry to the point, you know when I burst out, and my whole face, I had to get up and go into [Kyle’s] powder room. And I was literally crying my eyes out," Hilton recalled.

As fans saw on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' latest episode, Hilton found herself upset after learning about the many victims Girardi, a once-famed attorney, had allegedly stolen from, including the orphans and widows of those who died in a plane crash in Indonesia in 2018.

Kathy Hilton Was Hearing Certain Details For The First Time

Kathy Hilton wears a printed dress beside Kyle Richards in a silver dress.
Shutterstock | 564025

Looking back, Hilton said that much of what she heard at the dinner at Richards' home was completely new to her.

"It was the first time all of those things had been brought up to me. I thought it was like, ‘Oh, he’s in trouble with his taxes.’I really wasn’t paying attention. But when the discussion started happening at the dinner table, and here you’d gone to make this so beautiful and then I heard all the allegations. Literally, I thought I was going to bust open," she recalled.

Kyle Richards Says The Victims' Stories Were 'Incredibly Sad'

Kathy Hilton in a pink floral dress.
Gettyimages | Arturo Holmes

"I had to excuse myself and nobody even knew. I had to come and calm myself down, put cold water on my face. I got that emotional,” Hilton continued.

In her own Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show moment, Richards was seen reacting to the ongoing news she and her cast mates were getting in regard to the way in which Girardi had allegedly stolen settlements he won for his former clients.

“It is incredibly sad when you read the stories. It’s incredibly shocking and incredibly sad," she shared.

Kyle Richards Can't Believe The Allegations Against Thomas Girardi

Kyle Richards wears pink dress beside Kathy Hilton in a silver jumpsuit.
Shutterstock | 673594

"And it just seems like, how is this even possible this does not seem like the man that we had met that this could possibly have happened," Richards continued.

After being accused of stealing from his former clients, Girardi was stripped of his legal license and placed under the conservatorship of his brother.

To see more of Hilton, Richards, and their cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11, which are currently airing on Bravo every Wednesday night at 8/7c.

