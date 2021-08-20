Kathy Hilton Reveals She Was 'Crying' Over Erika Jayne At 'RHOBH' Dinner Party

Kathy Hilton appeared to keep it together, for the most part, during the dramatic dinner party amongst the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast at her sister Kyle Richards' home on Wednesday night's new episode of the show. However, according to Hilton herself, she actually suffered an emotional outburst during the tense meeting between the women.

After hearing about the many victims of Erika Jayne's estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, and the millions they are owed, Hilton appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show, where she opened up about her breakdown.