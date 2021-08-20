Eagles Rumors: Teams 'Inquired' About Andre Dillard's Availability Via Trade

When they selected him as the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles considered Washington State's offensive tackle Andre Dillard as one of the young players that would lead them back to title contention. In his rookie year, Dillard already got the opportunity to start four times in place of injured starters.

During the 2020 NFL offseason, there were growing beliefs around the league that Dillard would finally be an official starter in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, Dillard spent his sophomore year recovering from an injury.