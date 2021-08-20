Trending Stories
‘True Detective’ Season 4 Could Be Coming Soon, Could Alexandra Daddario Return For The 'Challenge'?

Alexandra Daddario wears a white blazer.
Gettyimages | Phillip Faraone
TV
Lindsay Cronin

After airing its final season in early 2019, True Detective might be on its way back to television.

According to a report from Indie Wire, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys confirmed to Deadline earlier this year that new writers were developing a fourth installment of the crime drama in hopes of finding “the right tone and take” on a new storyline.

“It’s safe to say we’re working with a couple of writers,” Bloys said. “It’s definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice."

'Quality' Is Key When It Comes To The Series' Potential Return

Alexandra Daddario wears a one-shouldered floral print dress.
Shutterstock | 564025

"Quality is what’s going to guide us, so if we end up with scripts that we don’t feel are representative or are not at a high enough quality, we’re not going to do something just to do it,” he continued.

True Detective began airing in 2014 and starred not only Daddario, but also Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, and Mahershala Ali.

Although no exact timeline for the potential return of the show has been confirmed, fans are surely thrilled to hear about the possibility.

'True Detective' Was An 'Interesting Challenge' For Daddario

Alexandra Daddario wears a black lace dress.
Shutterstock | 673594

Back in 2014, after landing the role of Tragnetti, Daddario told MTV News the project was a "huge challenge."

"I think one thing about this role for me was that it was a huge challenge for me, and I saw it as a good challenge. I saw it as an interesting challenge," she explained. "I really wanted to be part of the show, and I understood why the nudity and all of that was required of the character.... The character is really different from anything that I've done before. The nudity was just part of that."

Alexandra Daddario Badly Wanted The Role Of Lisa Tragnetti

Alexandra Daddario wears a white cut-out top.
Gettyimages | Michael Loccisano

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in April 2020, Daddario said that when it came to the possibility of starring as Tragnetti in True Detective, she wasn't going to take "no" for an answer.

"I remember really fighting for that role or any role in the series because I was at a blockade at that time in my career. I remember I was not getting into audition rooms for roles I really thought I was right for, and I was struggling to be taken seriously, as every actor has. You have that at different parts of your career," she shared.

Alexandra Daddario Wanted To Work With The Best In The Business

Alexandra Daddario wears a maroon one-shouldered dress.
Shutterstock | 564025

"At the time, I just felt it'd be great to show on my resume that I worked with people of that pedigree," she continued. "Of course, I also wanted to work on really good material. I didn't expect it to take off in the way that it took off. I was actually kind of afraid of getting naked and what that would mean, but I was willing to take that risk because of the people that I would have the opportunity to work with."

