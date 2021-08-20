‘True Detective’ Season 4 Could Be Coming Soon, Could Alexandra Daddario Return For The 'Challenge'?

After airing its final season in early 2019, True Detective might be on its way back to television.

According to a report from Indie Wire, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys confirmed to Deadline earlier this year that new writers were developing a fourth installment of the crime drama in hopes of finding “the right tone and take” on a new storyline.

“It’s safe to say we’re working with a couple of writers,” Bloys said. “It’s definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice."