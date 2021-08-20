'Shark Tank' Star Robert Herjavec Rescues Ex-Pro Hockey Star Tom Lawson's Family On Lake

"I was out jet skiing and I saw a boat drifting with a dad and his three kids, waving their arms frantically," Herjavec revealed to People. "My first thought was they must love Shark Tank, but then I realized they were out of gas and stranded."

As fans of Herjavec may have seen, the Shark Tank personality shared a video of his dramatic water rescue on his Instagram page.

According to Herjavec, who has five children of his own, including his three-year-old twins, Hudson Robert Herjavec and Haven Mae Herjavec, who he shares with wife Kym Johnson.