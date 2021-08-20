'Shark Tank' Star Robert Herjavec Rescues Ex-Pro Hockey Star Tom Lawson's Family On Lake

Robert Herjavec came to the rescue of a family stranded on the waters of Lake Josephs in Ontario, Canada earlier this month.
Ahead of the highly anticipated season 13 premiere of his hit ABC series, Shark Tank, the 58-year-old businessman and investor came across a troubled family while out jet-skiing. And, as People magazine has since confirmed, that family was former professional hockey player Tom Lawson and his three children, including his two daughters, Ava, 15, and Faith, 14, and his son, Luke, 11.