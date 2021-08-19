Trending Stories
Britney Spears' Boyfriend Questions Her Farting Habits

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari close up
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter
Famous Relationships
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears has her hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari questioning her farting habits on Instagram. The 27-year-old personal trainer, who has been dating 39-year-old Britney since 2016, quickly topped comments to a video his girlfriend shared yesterday, with fans getting an insight into this couple's back-and-forths.

Posting for her 33.4 million followers, the princess of pop shared a video of a woman enjoying having her place to herself to let one rip - while "Toxic" singer Britney laughed "so hard," Sam had questions.

Britney 'Laughed So Hard'

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari in the gym
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Britney, who has been making headlines for a massive topless posting spree, switched up the bikini bottoms-only action for a little repost.

Not sharing where she sourced her video, the Grammy winner shared footage of a man and woman in a home. The guy was seen leaving, with the woman excitedly waving goodbye - fans then saw what she was excited about as she farted and appeared pleased at doing it in solitude.

"I laughed so hard I almost peed on myself!!!" Britney wrote.

Scroll For The Video

Spears, whose posts are particularly upbeat this month amid the news that dad Jamie Spears will be stepping down as her conservator, didn't just have to make do with the thousands of fans commenting. Iranian Asghari swooped into the replies, telling her:

"This is what you be doing when I leave?" He added a cry-face emoji and snagged over 30,000 likes just for commenting. Fans, meanwhile, just couldn't help making Britney references. "I finally understand what oops I did it again is about all these years later," one said. More photos after the video.

Supporting Her Amid Legal Drama

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari at a table
BritneySpears/Instagram

Sam made headlines shortly before June 23, a date marking Britney's first court address in her 2008-commenced conservatorship case. The day before, Sam updated his Instagram in a #FreeBritney shirt - the singer has since liberally used the hashtag on social media, even mentioning her conservatorship.

Speaking to People in February and as Britney was fronting media outlets for Hulu documentary Framing Britney Spears, Sam stood by his "lioness," saying: "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves."

#FreeBritney Movement Explodes

The budding actor also noted the support Spears has been receiving, continuing: "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Britney herself is fresh from thanking fans and mentioning that the #FreeBritney movement started with the selling of pink t-shirts. Two days ago, the blonde gushed: " My fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all 🌹🌹🌹 !!!"

