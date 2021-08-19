Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart Spotted In Rare Vacation Sighting

Extremely rare photos are showing Star Wars actor Harrison Ford enjoying down-time in Croatia with wife of ten years Calista Flockhart. The 79-year-old Hollywood icon, soon back on screens with Indiana Jones 5, has been photographed enjoying the local scenery, with fans going absolutely wild over the long-term couple appearing so normal and so happy.

Calista, known for her '90s days on Ally McBeal, received particularly high praise for looking so youthful, but it was a package him-and-hers deal doing it for viewers.