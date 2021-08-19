Donald Trump Jr. Says Joe Biden Is 'An Old Man On His Last Legs,' Can't Even 'Complete A Sentence'

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden made a promise to end America's longest war, the war in Afghanistan.

He made good on that promise this summer, agreeing to withdraw all American troops from the war-torn country by August 31. In doing so, Biden followed through on an agreement his predecessor Donald Trump signed with the Taliban.

Conservatives -- including Trump -- have nonetheless criticized Biden. The former president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is now joining in the criticism.