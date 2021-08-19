Kevin Durant & Draymond Green Share Controversial Details Of KD's Departure From Warriors

Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green made one of the biggest headlines during the 2018-19 NBA season. In the final minutes of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Durant and Green were caught arguing inside the court regarding a certain play.

Their argument continued in the locker room and resulted in a shouting match between the two superstars. Though Durant and Green have managed to fix the issue, most people believe that it's the major reason why KD left the Warriors for the Nets in the 2019 free agency.