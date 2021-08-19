Trending Stories
Hulk Hogan's Daughter Highlights Size Issue In Bikini

NFL Rumors: James Washington Breaks Silence On Rumored Trade Request From Steelers

Donald Trump Blasts Joe Biden: 'It's Inconceivable That Anybody Could Be So Incompetent, Stupid'

Alexandra Daddario Jet-Lagged In Undies On A Rainy Day

Donald Trump Recalls Exact Moment He Realized Gen. Mark Milley Was 'A Loser'

Thomas Ravenel Speaks On Second Christening After Split From Kathryn

Alexandra Daddario All Peepers On A 'Rare' Night

Alexandra Daddario close up
AlexandraDaddario/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Alexandra Daddario's famous icy-blue eyes took center stage as she admitted being out after midnight was a "rare" deal recently. The 35-year-old actress, shooting up in popularity with HBO comedy-drama The White Lotus, had her most-famous asset on show in a recent Instagram share, one seeing the Baywatch bombshell flaunt her world-class peepers in a killer evening look.

Daddario, followed by 20.3 million, had updated from the 2021 ESPYS Awards, where photos showed her in a winner monochrome outfit, and they came with a cute caption.

Stuns In Black-And-White

Alexandra Daddario selfie
AlexandraDaddario/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Alexandra did share red carpet shots from the event, but she opened in selfie mode, and it was quite the snap. The True Detective actress, who is largely seen in her sweatpants and comfy leggings on her Instagram, had ditched the loungewear, going glam and goddess-like in a one-shouldered and tight white top, one she paired with chic black pants, plus a statement thick gold necklace.

Rocking a bold red lip, Alexandra stunned fans with her mesmerizing peepers - she closed with another of famous lying-on-the-floor snaps.

Scroll For The Photo

Also including moments with fellow attendees, Alexandra closed with an unusual and quirky photo, one showing her lying on a wooden floor and with her gold high heels kicked off. Here, fans saw the actress' rock-hard abs via her peep-hole top, with the lifeless-like photo seeming to suggest she was exhausted.

"Had fun on a rare night out past midnight last night at the epsys," Alexandra wrote, then tagging her glam team. The post now sits at over 2.1 million likes. More photos after it, where you can swipe.

Opening Up On 'The White Lotus'

Alexandra Daddario lying on the floor
AlexandraDaddario/Instagram

Alexandra, who spent much of 2020 in Hawaii at the real-life resort where The White Lotus is set, has opened up on the filming process, one that brought beach photos of her in an N95 mask as she shot during the global pandemic.

" t was just us, and it was very surreal. We shot at the Four Seasons in Maui, so we were the first group of people to be in the hotel since March, and it was a ghost town," she told Byrdie.

Quarantine Buddies

The actress, who made headlines last year for joking about the world ditching wearing pants over COVID, mentioned her co-stars, adding that she "was in quarantine with Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, and all of these beautiful actors."

"We were all in it together, and I got to sit at the beach watching the sunset every night with all these wonderful people. So I had a very strange pandemic because there were very funny people around me," Daddario concluded. The season finale of The White Lotus drew in over 1.9 million viewers for HBO over the weekend.

