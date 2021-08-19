Alexandra Daddario All Peepers On A 'Rare' Night

Alexandra Daddario's famous icy-blue eyes took center stage as she admitted being out after midnight was a "rare" deal recently. The 35-year-old actress, shooting up in popularity with HBO comedy-drama The White Lotus, had her most-famous asset on show in a recent Instagram share, one seeing the Baywatch bombshell flaunt her world-class peepers in a killer evening look.

Daddario, followed by 20.3 million, had updated from the 2021 ESPYS Awards, where photos showed her in a winner monochrome outfit, and they came with a cute caption.