When he was president, Donald Trump had a habit of firing and replacing White House and administration officials on a whim.

In 2018, Trump appointed Gen. Mark Milley as White House Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman. Trump now regrets his decision and views Milley as incompetent and overrated.

In a new interview with Newsmax, Trump recalled the exact moment he realized Milley -- who still serves in the same position, under President Joe Biden -- was "a loser" who tends to cave to political pressure.