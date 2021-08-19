NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Reroute Patrick Beverley To Sixers In Potential Ben Simmons Blockbuster

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently one of the most active teams on the trade market. Though they have one of the most promising young cores in the league, the Timberwolves are aware that they need more star power on their roster to have a realistic chance of making a huge noise in the loaded Western Conference next season.

One of the big names that are being linked to the Timberwolves is All-Star point guard Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers. In a recent appearance on ESPN's The Jump, via Youtube, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the Timberwolves are among the teams that have been "persistent" in trade talks involving Simmons.