NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Reroute Patrick Beverley To Sixers In Potential Ben Simmons Blockbuster

Ben Simmons trying to score against Clint Capela
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently one of the most active teams on the trade market. Though they have one of the most promising young cores in the league, the Timberwolves are aware that they need more star power on their roster to have a realistic chance of making a huge noise in the loaded Western Conference next season.

One of the big names that are being linked to the Timberwolves is All-Star point guard Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers. In a recent appearance on ESPN's The Jump, via Youtube, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the Timberwolves are among the teams that have been "persistent" in trade talks involving Simmons.

Timberwolves Could Use Patrick Beverley As Trade Chip

Patrick Beverley flexing his muscles after winning the game
Gettyimages | Harry How

Having a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Timberwolves are currently in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal with the Sixers. Aside from their young players and multiple future first-rounders, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic said that the Timberwolves could also include newly-acquired veteran point guard Patrick Beverley in their potential offer to the Sixers for Simmons.

"Beverley’s status as a veteran with playoff experience may also make him a little easier to include in a possible trade offer for Ben Simmons," Krawczynski said, as quoted by ClutchPoints. "While certainly not anything close to a headliner, Beverley’s defensive chops and ability to hit open 3s would help Philadelphia a lot more than any combination of Culver and/or Hernangomez."

Patrick Beverley Gives Sixers An Elite Perimeter Defender

Patrick Beverley celebrating Clippers' win over Lakers
Gettyimages | Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Beverley may not be the All-Star that the Sixers are hoping to acquire for Simmons, but he would still be an incredible addition to their roster. Beverley would give the Sixers one of the league's best perimeter defenders.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers could task Beverley to defend superstar guards in the Eastern Conference like Kyrie Irving and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets, Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls. With his ability to defend well and make plays for his teammates, acquiring Beverley would ease the departure of Simmons from the City of Brotherly Love.

Sixers & Timberwolves Need Third Team To Facilitate Ben Simmons Trade

Ben Simmons running the Sixers' offense
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

As of now, the Timberwolves continue to engage in trade discussions with the Sixers centered on Simmons. However, Krawczynski revealed that the Timberwolves' lack of "win-now assets" is becoming a "hindrance" in their trade talks. For the blockbuster deal to become successful, Krawczynski believes that the Sixers and the Timberwolves may need to find another team that would help them facilitate the trade.

"A third team would almost assuredly have to be brought in to get more immediate impact assets to the Sixers, and that is a complicated endeavor," Krawczynski wrote.

Will Ben Simmons Be Interested In Playing For The Timberwolves?

Ben Simmons complaining to the referee
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu

The Timberwolves would be an intriguing trade destination for Simmons. Though joining them won't put him closer to winning his first NBA championship title, having a fresh start in Minnesota could help Simmons regain his confidence and return to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

The Timberwolves may not be a title contender right now, but they have some of the fastest-rising superstars in the league, including Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards. If the core of Simmons, KAT, Russell, and Edwards grow together and build good chemistry, the Timberwolves could build their own super team in Minnesota.

