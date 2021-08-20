Trending Stories
'Shahs Of Sunset' Star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Slams Mike Shouhed’s Girlfriend, Talks Kelly Dodd

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi smiles in white shirt and black choker.
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi appeared on the August 18 episode of the #No Filter With Zack Peter podcast, where she addressed a number of issues pertaining to her Shahs of Sunset cast mates and addressed her recent feud with former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd.

Following months of drama between her longtime friend and Bravo cast mate Mike Shouhed and his girlfriend, Paulina Ben-Cohen, Gharachedaghi was asked for her thoughts on their relationship.

Right away, she slammed their romance as "fake."

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Thinks Paulina Ben-Cohen Is Out For Fame

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi wears leather boots and a black button-up.
Gettyimages | Michael Loccisano

"It's fake. It's fake," Gharachedaghi insisted. "And till this day, I will tell you, it's fake. I think she has created the whole [cheating scandal]. I think she wants TV time and she's loving it. She has got her entire body fixed up for TV, claims she has never seen the Shahs, but is there for every TV moment? Wears a beach outfit — a monokini — to Watch What Happens Live and the reunion, you know, just to say, 'My man doesn't control me. See, I wouldn’t dress like this if my man controlled me.' Nobody cared! Like, what? So, Paulina can go f-ck herself — properly!"

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Believes Mike Shouhed Controls Paulina Ben-Cohen

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi wears a Rock n Roll graphic T-shirt.
Shutterstock | 564025

When asked if she believes Shouhed is controlling, as Reza Farahan suggested, Gharachedaghi said Shouhed is able to control Ben-Cohen because she wants to be featured on Shahs of Sunset.

"He has that over her. And I think that she will shut up and follow suit for the fact that she enjoys this. She's loving this. So that control mechanism, yes, I think he has it over her. But other than that, I think she pulls a lot of strings her-damn-self," she noted.

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Is Team Reza

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi wears black and white stripes.
Shutterstock | 673594

Amid Reza Farahan's ongoing feud with Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Gharachedaghi said she's "Team Reza" and teased new details that will be released about their drama at the upcoming reunion.

"You guys are gonna find out at the reunion. He talks about all of the restraining order legalities. And, I'm telling you, I've watched this man make so many attempts and seen it get shat on, so I want the world to see. I just want the world to see it, 'cause it's gonna happen another time at the reunion," she shared.

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Doesn't Want To Reconcile With Kelly Dodd

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi wears a feathered hat and sequined dress.
Shutterstock | 564025

Also on the podcast, Gharachedaghi offered an update on her drama with Dodd.

"I have absolutely no interest in squashing anything, reigniting anything, it was a fun little tit-for-tat moment. She went a little too deep to attack me on my hearing issues and cultural bias of my name. She went a little to far and when it went to that level, I knew that we needed to just relax," she explained.

To see more of Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and her cast mates, don't miss part one of the two-part Shahs of Sunset season nine reunion, which begins airing this Sunday night, August 22, at 9/8c on Bravo.

