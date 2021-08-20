'Shahs Of Sunset' Star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Slams Mike Shouhed’s Girlfriend, Talks Kelly Dodd

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi appeared on the August 18 episode of the #No Filter With Zack Peter podcast, where she addressed a number of issues pertaining to her Shahs of Sunset cast mates and addressed her recent feud with former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd.

Following months of drama between her longtime friend and Bravo cast mate Mike Shouhed and his girlfriend, Paulina Ben-Cohen, Gharachedaghi was asked for her thoughts on their relationship.

Right away, she slammed their romance as "fake."