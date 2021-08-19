Donald Trump Blasts Joe Biden: 'It's Inconceivable That Anybody Could Be So Incompetent, Stupid'

When he was still in office, former President Donald Trump signed an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden followed through on it, setting August 31 as the final date for the withdrawal.

But Trump is not happy with how the process is unfolding and apparently believes his administration would have handled the issue much better.

He made that clear in an interview that was broadcast on Wednesday evening, when he slammed Biden for allegedly bungling the withdrawal.